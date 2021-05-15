MONTICELLO — North Laurel saw its record fall to 12-12 after dropping two games on the road on Saturday.
The Jaguars fell to Adair County, 19-5, while Wayne County handed North Laurel a 10-5 loss.
"In the first game, we had 11 walks and three hit batters. That equals 14, and we lost by 14. Enough said,” North Laurel coach Darrin McWhorter said. “The second game against Wayne County was much better. Seth Elkins pitched a complete game with only two walks. The difference in the game was our errors. We actually out hit them, 12-10, just came up short.”
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
Wayne County 10, North Laurel 5
The Jaguars outhit Wayne County, 12-10, and had 18 baserunners but couldn’t push them across the plate when needed which led to their 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.
North Laurel led 3-1 going into the fourth inning before Wayne County’s bats heated up. The Cardinals followed with two runs in the third, one in the fourth, four runs in the fifth, and two runs in the sixth to get the win.
Kyler Elza's 3-for-4, one RBI effort at the plate led North Laurel while J. Douglas Gilliam and Corey Broughton each had two hits and an RBI apiece. Eli Sizemore finished with two hits while Noah Rush and Austin Smith each had a hit and an RBI apiece. Blake Vanhook also had a hit in the loss.
Game One
Adair County 19, North Laurel 5
North Laurel never got on track against Adair County. The Jaguar pitching staff combined for 11 walks and three hit batters which led to their 19-5 loss.
North Laurel dug itself a 7-0 hole during the first two innings of play before scoring five runs in the fourth inning to cut its deficit to 7-5.
The Jaguars’ rally was short-lived as Adair County our the game away with seven runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth inning.
Cade Harris led North Laurel with three hits Eli Sizemore and Brady Gilmore each finished with two hits and two RBI apiece. Noah Rush delivered a hit and an RBI while Seth McClure and Blake Vanhook each finished with a hit apiece.
