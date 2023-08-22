LANCASTER — North Laurel turned in a solid effort on the pitch Tuesday, picking up an impressive 5-0 win on the road against Garrard County.
It marked the second consecutive game the Jaguars have shut out their opponents while improving to 4-1-1 during the process.
Grant Abner (two goals), Jaxon Jacobs, Gavin Martin, and Reilly Stuber each scored for North Laurel.
“We came out and really played well tonight,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We took the opening kickoff and got our possession game going early. We had several opportunities in the first half, but it wasn’t until Grant Abner won a goal kick and took it straight in for our first goal.
“We came out the second half even stronger and it didn’t take long before we scored our second goal when Grant Abner assisted Jaxon Jacobs to make it 2-0. Just a few minutes later we made it 3-0 when Seth Miller assisted Reilly Stuber for his second varsity goal.
“Grant Abner scored his second goal when he controlled a punt from Aydn Ebersole, outran the defense and put it in the back of the net,” Broyles continued. “We finished the scoring with Seth Miller finding Gavin Martin on a late run in the box to make it, 5-0.”
Broyles said he felt Tuesday’s match was one of the better games his team has played this season.
“We controlled possession and were able to get some of our younger guys in and rest some players,” he said. “We keep improving each game, but we will have another tough test Thursday when we travel to East Jessamine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.