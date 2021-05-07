MIDDLESBORO — North Laurel moved its record above .500 after recording its second shut out in a row, a 12-0 win over Middlesboro on Friday.
Jon McCowan tossed five innings, allowing three hits, and striking out six batters in the win while Will Hellard and Seth McClure each finished with three hits and two runs scored apiece.
“We were able to get up on Middlesboro 11-0 in the top of the 1st inning, and it kinda felt like the Whitley game earlier in the week but this time, we were on the other end.
“Jon McCowan pitched a shutout and threw really well. We had 17 hits, and when hen you get a good game pitched, have 17 hits and zero errors, you will win most games.”
The Jaguars (10-9) took control of the game with an 11-run first inning and never looked back. North Laurel put the finishing touches on the victory with a run in the third inning.
Blake VanHook went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI while Austin Smith and Brady Gilmore each finished with two hits and one run scored apiece. Connor McKeehan hit a home run while collecting three RBI and Kyler Elza finished with a hit and two RBI.
