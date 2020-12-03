We are in the third week of postseason play, and we are down to three 13th Region teams remaining in their respective class’ playoffs.
Yep, it’s almost become the norm to expect Bell County, Corbin, and Williamsburg to be the final remaining teams in the region each year.
This year isn’t any different despite having to deal with a pandemic, and each of the three teams will now battle it out for a regional championship.
With that said, let’s take a look at this week’s Top 10.
1. Corbin (8-1 overall, 2-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds continue to shine. They’re winners of eight in a row after defeating Knox Central this past week with a 41-0 win.
Now, they face their toughest task of the season when they will pay a visit to Paintsville to face off against defending Class 4A state champion Johnson Central.
2. Williamsburg (5-2, 3-0)
The Yellow Jackets continue to impress. This past week they cruised to an easy 49-13 win over Pineville. Williamsburg is the winner of five straight games and has scored at least 40 points in each of those games.
Now the Yellow Jackets will host Nicholas County with hopes of winning its first region title since 2014.
3. Bell County (6-3, 2-0)
The Bobcats were able to get some revenge when they defeated Rockcastle County this past week in Mount Vernon with a 13-7 win.
Bell County will now shift its focus to Friday’s region title road matchup with Belfry. Can Dudley Hilton’s Bobcats pull off the upset?
4. Knox Central (5-3, 2-2)
The Panthers turned in one heck of a season after getting off to a slow start. Knox Central was able to play for a district championship before falling to Corbin last week, 41-0.
Knox Central graduates a lot of talent from this year’s team but I expect coach Fred Hoskins to have his team in contention for a district and region crown once again.
5. Harlan County (3-6, 1-1)
The Black Bears couldn’t get on track this season but still did enough to reach the playoffs once again before bowing out to Johnson Central.
6. Middlesboro (6-1, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets saw their season cut short due to COVID-19 but Coach Larry French has this program on the rise.
7. North Laurel (3-6, 1-1)
Chris Larkey’s Jaguars had to overcome a lot of adversity this season but still managed to finish with three wins while reaching the playoffs. They’ve got a strong, and talented nucleus of players returning, so don’t be surprised to see North Laurel make a push for a deep postseason run the next few years.
8. Clay County (4-3, 1-1)
Coach Mike Sizemore continues to do a good job with the Tigers. Clay County was able to make the playoffs and the Tigers turned in another winning season.
9. Pineville (5-3, 2-2)
The Mountain Lions had another winning season but once again fell short when it came to finding a way to beat Williamsburg. The Mountain Lions only had three losses this season and two of those were to the Yellow Jackets.
10. Harlan (3-3, 1-3)
The Green Dragons quietly turned in a solid season, finishing with a 3-3 mark before losing a hard-fought game to Pineville in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
