LEBANON — It wasn’t a win, and it wasn’t a loss, so North Laurel had to settle for a tie during Saturday’s long road trip to Marion County.
The Jaguars fell behind 1-0 in the first half and battled back to force a one-LL tie against the Knights.
North Laurel is now 7-3-2, and will host Madison Southern Tuesday at home.
“I felt we came out strong at the beginning of the game and really controlled the first 10 minutes of the game, but we let up on the intensity midway through the first half and let them gain some momentum,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “They scored on a corner kick that we just failed to properly mark and they took a 1-0 lead. We got some momentum back before the half, but were unable to get a shot to go in the back of the net.”
North Laurel entered the second half staring at a 1-0 deficit but managed to regroup and tie the game thanks to a goal by Kristopher Hagan.
“We came back out in the second half and kept the intensity up and we’re able to level the game at 1-1 when Kristopher Hagan heading in a Cam Anderson corner kick,” Broyles said. “We had opportunities to secure a win today, but just weren’t able to finish.
“Overall, I felt we played well, especially considering we were down a couple of starters before the game began and while coming away with the win was the objective I won’t complain with the tie,” he added. “Some of our younger players stepped up and played well today, which will be valuable as the season progresses.”
