MCKEE — North Laurel was clicking on all cylinders during its 80-31 win over Jackson County on Tuesday.
The Jaguars led 28-18 midway through the second quarter before outscoring the Generals 52-13 the remainder of the game.
The win improved Nate Valentine’s squad to 10-8 overall, and 3-0 against 49th District opponents. They have now won 16 straight against Greg Parrett’s squad.
“I loved our second half defensive effort tonight,” Valentine said. “We were much more active coming out of the half and it led to some easy baskets. Our defense is going to have to carry us as we move through January.”
Jackson County dropped to 14-7, and 4-2 against 49th District foes.
Reed Sheppard led North Laurel with 22 points while hitting two 3-pointers while Ryan Davidson added 20 points. Davidson connected on 8-of-9 free throw attempts. Kyler Elza added nine points while Gavin Chadwell finished with eight points.
Brody Brock, Colton Rawlings and Chase Keen each finished with six points apiece while Jordan Rawlings added three points.
Carter Cunigan and Keagan Ward led Jackson County with eight points apiece while Tydus Summers finished with seven points.
The Jaguars led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter, and 42-23 at halftime. They outscored the Generals, 38-8, in the second half.
North Laurel will be back in action at home Friday against Clay County at 7:30 p.m. while the Generals will host Model on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
