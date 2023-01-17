Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Developing Across Southeast Kentucky... Mostly clear skies, light winds, and lingering low-level moisture are helping areas of mainly valley fog to develop and become dense early this morning. This fog will likely remain the densest in the valleys. Visibilities will be below a quarter of a mile at times in the thickest of the fog. Be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights when you encounter any fog.