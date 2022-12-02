Reed Sheppard inched closer to the 3,000-point plateau, scoring 29 points during North Laurel’s 81-64 rout of Owen County in Friday’s Legacy Nissan Classic.
Sheppard now has 2,983 points in his career, and can become only the second Jaguar (Peyton Broughton) to enter the 3,000-point club on Saturday at home against DuPont Manual.
Sheppard wasn’t the only North Laurel player that turned in an impressive effort during the win. Ryan Davidson added 22 points while Brody Brock hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Gavin Chadwell added nine points while Kyler Elza scored five points.
“I was pleased with our effort tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We got production from several guys. We had three starters with early foul trouble and our bench play was very good. We shared the ball extremely well and took really good shots tonight. Owen County shot the ball extremely well in the first half and made things very tough for us early on. We’ll have another tough test (Saturday) against Manual.”
Sheppard and Davidson each scored eight points apiece in the first quarter while Brock hit two 3-pointers, and finished with six points, giving North Laurel a 27-14 edge.
Sheppard hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and scored 13 points while Brock added two more 3-pointers to his resume, allowing the Jaguars to take a 50-34 advantage at halftime.
Davidson got the hot hand in the second half, scoring 12 points, as North Laurel secured the 17-point win.
