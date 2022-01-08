LEXINGTON — North Laurel held a 78-77 advantage with 7:11 remaining in regulation against No. 3 Ballard before the Bruins went on a 20-5 run to close out a 97-83 win over the No. 4 ranked Jaguars.
Ballard’s Gabe Sisk came up big, leading the way with 30 points while knocking down 7-of-13 shot attempts from 3-point territory.
The Bruins shot lights out from the floor, hitting 58.1 percent, which included knocking down 18-of-35 shot attempts from 3-point range.
North Laurel (11-4) finished shooting 45.3 percent but turned in a 16-of-38 effort from behind the arc.
The Jaguars placed five players in double figures in scoring with Clay Sizemore hitting six 3-pointers while finishing with 18 points. Junior Reed Sheppard scored 17 points while turning in six rebounds and seven assists. Chase Dotson added 17 points while Ryan Davidson finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists and Brody Brock added 10 points.
The Bruins built an early 11 point lead only to see North Laurel cut its deficit to 24-21 at the end of the first quarter while only trailing 51-43 at halftime.
A deep 3-pointer from Sheppard late in the third quarter cut the Jaguars’ deficit to 70-64. North Laurel outscored Ballard, 29-26, during the period while cutting its deficit to 77-72.
The Jaguars opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run that saw Davidson’s old-fashioned 3-point play give his team a 78-77 edge with 7:11 remaining in the game.
The lead was short-lived, though.
Ballard answered with a 20-5 run and closed out the game with a 14-point victory.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Monday at home against Madison Central. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Ballard 97, North Laurel 83
Ballard 24 27 26 20 97
North Laurel 21 22 29 11 83
Ballard (97) — Marrero 6, Hayden 4, Tilford 5, House 8, Stanton 17, Buford 9, Sisk 30, Bar 18.
North Laurel (83) — Sheppard 17, Dotson 17, Rawlings 6, Sizemore 18, Brock 10, Davidson 13, Harris 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.