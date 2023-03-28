LONDON — Darren McWhorter’s North Laurel Jaguars ran their win streak to three games on Tuesday with a 6-0 shutout win over Southwestern.
The Jaguars (5-2) have outscored their opponents 19-4 during their recent win streak.
North Laurel received solid pitching efforts from both Blaize Jones and EJ Allen with the duo combining to scatter six hits.
Jones got the win, tossing four innings while allowing four hits, and striking out five batters. Allen pitched the final two innings, allowing only two hits while striking out two batters.
“We have been playing well the last few games, knock on wood, hopefully we can keep it going the rest of the week and carry that into spring break,” McWhorter said. “Blaize Jones and EJ Allen combined for the shutout. We had 10 hits on the night, but we weren’t able to put anything together early.
“It was a one-run game until the fifth, and we put a big inning together scoring five runs,” he added. “I’m proud of the way this team has been playing.”
North Laurel pushed across a run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead before adding five insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the game away.
Walt Hellard led the way at the plate for North Laurel, finishing with a hit, and three RBI.
Chase Keen had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Corey Broughton finished with two hits, and a run scored.
J. Douglas Gilliam delivered two hits and scored once while Allen had a hit, an RBI, and one run scored.
Andrew Cupp also delivered a run-scoring hit.
Noah Rush finished with a hit and a run scored while Jones scored once.
Monday’s game
North Laurel is beginning to heat up at the right time.
The Jaguars improved to 4-2 as Noah Rush pitched the Jaguars past Knox Central with a 9-3 decision.
Rush tossed five innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run while striking out six batters.
Corey Broughton pitched an inning, allowing two hits and two earned runs while J. Douglas Gilliam pitched an inning of relief while not allowing a hit or a run. He struck out two of three batters he faced.
North Laurel jumped on the Panthers early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning before Knox Central added two runs in the bottom of the inning to make the score, 4-2.
The Jaguars added three runs in the third inning and a run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding 9-2 advantage. Knox Central scored a run in the sixth inning but couldn’t get any closer.
“Had another team effort to win the game,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Corey Broughton pitched the first inning, Noah Rush pitched the second through sixth innings, and J. Douglas Gilliam threw the seventh. All pitchers threw well and that was very encouraging, and Noah Rush got the win.
“Chase Keen, Kyler Elza, and Andrew Cupp had multiple hits with Keen leading the way with three,” he added. “Our defense played error-free tonight as well. If we play like this, you can win most games.”
Chase Keen had three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored for North Laurel while Andrew Cupp delivered two hits and two RBI while scoring once. Kyler Elza finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while EJ Allen, Broughton, and Blaize Jones each had a hit, and an RBI apiece. Walt Hellard, and Rush each scored in the win.
Thursday’s game
North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said Thursday’s 4-1 win over Pulaski County was a team effort.
The Jaguars received clutch pitching efforts from both Blaize Jones and EJ Allen while also receiving clutch at-bats from Walt Hellard and Corey Broughton.
North Laurel (3-2) built a 2-0 lead after three innings of play before the Maroons scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to cut its deficit to, 2-1.
The Jaguars added two insurance runs in the fifth inning to secure the three-run win.
“We were able to rebound from Tuesday night and pick up the win against Pulaski behind the pitching of Blaize Jones and EJ Allen,” McWhorter said. “Jones threw the first five, giving up one run and Allen gave up no runs. It was a total team effort base running, timely hitting, pitching and defense.”
Jones tossed five innings while allowing four hits and one run. He also struck out seven batters. Allen pitched two innings of scoreless, no-hit ball to get the save. He fanned one batter.
North Laurel only had three hits in the win as Broughton had a hit and one RBI while Allen and Jones had a hit apiece. Hellard led the team with two RBI, and one run scored.
