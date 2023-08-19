LONDON — With a solid nucleus of players returning and a talented group of newcomers, the North Laurel boys soccer team is primed to make a run at the 49th District and 13th Region championships.
Coach David Broyles is thrilled with the team’s potential and is confident in their abilities, especially with nine starters returning to the mix.
“We will be led by a senior class that includes Tanner Broyles (16 goals, 26 assists), Seth Miller (7 goals, 7 assists), and Aiden Steely (7 goals, 4 assists),” Broyles said. “Defenders Camden Fields and Cooper Getz, as well as goalkeeper, Ayden Ebersole (6 shutouts). We will also be welcoming back senior, Kristopher Hagan, who is returning from an ACL tear that kept him sidelined all of last season.
“These seniors will be joined by juniors Grant Abner (4 goals, 10 assists), Collier Mills (1 goal, 4 assists), and sophomore Jaxon Jacobs (17 goals, 8 assists),” he added. “In addition, we have a strong group of incoming freshmen, who I anticipate will contribute this year as well.”
Coach Broyles believes that this year’s team is the most talented he has had the pleasure of coaching at North Laurel.
“Based on individual and team stats and records, in my opinion, this is the most talented team that I have had the pleasure of coaching at North Laurel and quite possibly, the most talented group to come through North,” he admitted. “We have depth this year, which is something we have lacked in the past. One concern at the beginning of the season may be our short prep time we’ve gotten as a whole team so far.
“We’ve had some players involved in other academic opportunities during the summer and preseason, so that can be a factor at the start,” Broyles added. “However, I’m confident that over the next few weeks together, this team will find its rhythm and rise to the challenges. We are excited to get back on the pitch and compete.”
North Laurel’s schedule is filled with tough opponents, which Broyles believes will prepare them for the postseason.
“Speaking of challenges, we have an extremely difficult schedule this year that I believe will get us prepared for the postseason as we make a run at district and region,” Broyles said. “This team has some big goals and if we continue to work hard, stay focused, and improve as the season progresses, I believe they can achieve all those goals. Go Jags!”
