LONDON — North Laurel and Somerset were locked in a scoreless game until the sixth inning when the Briar Jumpers scored three runs while eventually pulling out a 3-0 win over the Jaguars during Friday’s Jon Hooker Classic.
The loss snapped North Laurel’s five-game win streak while the Jaguars fell to 14-11.
“We played well, were cruising for five innings and hit a wall in the sixth,” North Laurel coach Darrin McWhorter said. “Chase (Keen) threw well, and so did the pitcher from Somerset.
“That is what the games looked like back in the day when North Laurel, South Laurel, Somerset, Pulaski and Southwestern were in the old 48th District. We had two hits, and they had two hits. They got a hit when runners were on base and that was the difference.”
Keen tossed six innings, allowing only two hits, and three earned runs while striking out nine batters. Andrew Cupp pitched one inning of scoreless ball.
Walt Hellard and J. Douglas Gilliam had North Laurel’s lone hits.
