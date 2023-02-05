RICHMOND — North Laurel’s season-best five-game win streak came to an end on Saturday with a disappointing 74-58 loss to Madison Central.
The Jaguars (16-10) held their own for three quarters before finally running out of gas.
“Credit to Madison Central tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “They played outstanding and we didn’t have an answer. We’ll try to regroup and get ready for next week.”
The game was tight throughout with North Laurel holding a 28-27 advantage at halftime before trailing 51-46 entering the fourth quarter.
That’s when the Indians took over, and outscored North Laurel, 23-12, in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Both teams shot the ball well with the Jaguars hitting 22-of-50 from the floor while Madison Central was 23-of-46. It came down to 3-point shooting as the Jaguars was 7-of-18 while the Indians connected on 13-of-27 from long range.
Madison Central outrebounded North Laurel, 29-26, and forced the Jaguars into 12 turnovers while the Indians only had 11 miscues.
North Laurel connected on 7-of-10 shot attempts from the free-throw line while Madison Central was 15-of-18.
Ryan Davidson led the Jaguars with 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists while Sheppard totaled 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting, and 2-of-7 from 3-point range. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Colton Rawlings finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Gavin Chadwell finished with 11 points and three rebounds.
North Laurel will be back in action at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Lincoln County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.