HAZARD — It was a tough outing for the North Laurel Jaguars on Thursday night when they took on the Perry Central Commodores on the road on Thursday night.
The Commodores exploded for 12 runs on the night, defeating the Jaguars 12-2.
Perry Central controlled the game from the opening innings, taking a 4-0 lead after two. North Laurel added their first run of the night in the top of the second when Connor McKeehan scored on a ground ball hit into a double play, cutting the lead to 4-1.
The Commodores added two runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the bottom of the fifth, extending their lead to 11-2 through five innings of play. The Jaguars scored their second run in the top of the fifth when Will Hellard scored on a ground ball.
Corey Broughton and Blake Vanhook combined to pitch a complete game for North Laurel in the loss.
The Jaguars were led at the plate by Vanhook who had one hit and brought in both runs on the night. McKeehan and Caden Harris also had one hit, apiece.
