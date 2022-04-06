For those fans who like a good pitchers duel, North Laurel’s Wednesday night matchup against Centerville, Virginia was just that.
North Laurel’s Blaize Jones took the mound for the Jaguars on Wednesday and turned in a heck of a performance, despite a 3-0 loss. Jones pitched a complete game six innings, scattering eight hits and allowing two earned runs, while striking out five batters.
While Jones had a solid game, it was the Jaguars offense that was stifled in the loss. Centerville’s Drayton Candestra threw a complete game shutout against North Laurel, allowing just four hits and striking out three batters.
Will Hellard had two hits on the night, while Chase Keen and Austin Smith had one apiece. The Jaguars put the ball in play, but the Centerville defense continued to make plays to keep runners from reaching base and bringing runs home.
Centerville scored their first two runs in the bottom of the second inning, taking an early 2-0 lead. North Laurel’s best chance came in the top of the fifth. Smith opened the inning with a single, followed by a single from Hellard to put the go-ahead run at the plate.
The next batter grounded into a double play that got Smith out at third and the runner at first. With Hellard on second base and the tying run at the plate, Canestra struck out the next batter to end the inning.
After Centerville scored another run in the bottom of the sixth to go up 3-0, the Jaguars looked alive in the top of the seventh. Keen opened the inning with a single, but the next batter grounded into another double play, ending the scoring threat.
Smith was hit by a pitch at the next at-bat, and was followed by a single by Hellard to put the tying run at the plate. North Laurel grounded into a fielder’s choice at the next plate appearance, ending the inning and sending the Jaguars off with a 3-0 loss.
With the loss, North Laurel is now 8-5 on the season. They have won three of their four games this week at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.