Despite a big night at the plate, the North Laurel Jaguars could not pull off the win at home against the Frederick Douglass Broncos on Tuesday, losing 13-7.
The loss serves as the fifth straight for the Jaguars, who have played one of the toughest schedules in the 13th Region this season, and Douglass was just another example of that. The Broncos entered the game as one of the top teams in the state.
After the Jaguars took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning, Douglas answered with four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-1 lead.
Hits from Noah Cima, Gavin Hurst, Kyra Elza, and EJ Allen all brought home runs for North Laurel in the bottom of the third inning, as the Jaguars scored five runs in the inning to take a 6-5 lead through three.
Walt Hellard led the way for North Laurel at the plate on Tuesday. Hellard had a triple, a double, and a single to lead the Jaguars. Allen had two doubles and a single, while Smith added a double and a single.
Eli Sizemore, Chase Keen, Austin Smith, Cima, and Elza all finished the night with two singles apiece. Elza and Cima each drove in two runs in the win. Smith and Allen each had one run batted in.
Douglas continued to show up at the plate. They added two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take a 12-6 lead. North Laurel scored another run in the bottom of the sixth to move the lead to 12-7, before another run from the Broncos finished the score at 13-7.
North Laurel struggled to make plays on the defensive side of the field, allowing 16 hits and committing four errors in the loss.
Corey Broughton started on the mound for the Jaguars. He pitched five innings, allowing 11 hits and six earned runs. Eli Sizemore came on in relief and finished the last two innings. He allowed five hits and three earned runs.
With the loss, North Laurel dropped to 13-17 on the year. They will return to action on Wednesday, traveling to take on Lexington Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.