Jaguars suffer first loss of the season, dropping 86-66 decision to Ashland Blazer

LEXINGTON — North Laurel took one on the chin Friday, leading to the No. 2 ranked Jaguars’ first loss of the season.
North Laurel dug itself a 30-17 hole in the first quarter against hot-shooting Ashland Blazer, and never recovered, losing to the Tomcats, 86-66.
It didn’t help matters that Ashland Blazer was red-hot from 3-point range.
The Tomcats hit 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) 3-point attempts in the first half to build a 46-27 half-time lead while finishing the game 15-of-26 (56.7 percent) from behind the arc.
“We ran into a buzz saw tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “This was a great learning experience for our guys. I certainly don’t like losing, but I wouldn’t trade this opportunity. We need games like this to help us get ready for the postseason.”
North Laurel (19-1) didn’t have an answer for Ashland’s Ethan Sellers, who finished with a game-high 37 points while hitting 7-of-10 shot attempts from 3-point range. The Tomcats finished the game hitting 32-of-61 shot attempts from the floor.
The Jaguars struggled shooting the first quarter but finished knocking down 56.8 percent (25-of-44) of their shots for the game. They even hit 71.4 percent (15-of-21) of their shot attempts in the second half but the damage had already been done. The key stat in the game was North Laurel’s 3-of-12 effort from 3-point range. Ashland outscored the Jaguars, 45-9, from behind the arc.
North Laurel also committed 16 turnovers that led to 23 Tomcats’ points.
Sophomore Reed Sheppard scored a team-high 34 points in the loss while finishing with five assists and four rebounds. Ryan Davidson finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Ashland 86, North Laurel 66
North Laurel 17 10 22 17 66
Ashland 30 16 32 8 86
North Laurel (66) — Sheppard 34, Davidson 12, Bruner 2, Sizemore 7, Reynolds 3, Elza 2, Brock 2, Messer 4.
Ashland (86) — Carter 11, Porter 14, Sellers 37, Villers 19, Gillum 3, Adkins 2.
