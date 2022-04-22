MOUNT VERNON — North Laurel fought back from a two-run deficit to tie the game at three apiece entering the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday’s game with Rockcastle County before seeing the Rockets explode for three runs to claim a 6-3 victory.
The Jaguars (10-9) trailed 2-0 after the first inning but tied the game at two apiece in the top of the fourth inning. Rockcastle County added a run in the fifth inning before North Laurel managed to tie the game at three apiece in the top of the sixth inning.
The Jaguars were limited to five hits and committed four errors defensively.
"We had another tough loss," North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. "Tied 3-3 in the bottom of 6th and had a couple of mishaps on balls which led to a loss to a very good Rockcastle team. We are playing well but usually have something go wrong that leads to close losses. We have five one-run losses this season. Hopefully, we can get things lined out in the last four weeks of the season."
Austin Smith took the loss after coming in relief of Chase Keen. Smith tossed three and two/thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and one earned run. He finished with five strikeouts. Keen tossed two and one/thirds of an inning while allowing four hits and two earned runs. He struck out four batters.
Caynan Sizemore delivered a run-scoring hit while Walt Hellard had a hit and two runs scored. Caden Harris delivered a hit and scored once while Smith and Eli Sizemore each delivered a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.