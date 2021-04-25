LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ track and field team captured the boys’ team championship during this past week’s North Laurel All-Comers Meet while Pulaski County placed first on the girls’ side.
The Jaguars finished with 138 points while Harlan County (118 points), Pulaski County (82 points), Southwestern (76 points), and Somerset (64 points) rounded out the top five teams.
North Laurel ended up with five first-place efforts — Grant Woods (200 Meter Dash), Alex Garcia (Long Jump, and Triple Jump), the 4x200 Meter Relay, and the 4x400 Meter Relay.
South Laurel turned in a seventh-place effort, finishing with 52 points while having two first-place efforts. Jacob Tapscott finished first in the 400 Meter Dash while the 4x800 Meter Relay Team placed first.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Maroons won with 111 points while Somerset (107 points), Harlan County (100 points), North Laurel (80 points), and South Laurel (76 points) rounded out the top five teams.
North Laurel turned in three first-place efforts — Olivia Rudder (1600 Meter Run), Lauren Crouch (3200 Meter Run), and the 4x800 Meter Relay Team while South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan finished first in the 200 Meter Dash and the 400 Meter Dash. Teammate Grace Leis turned in a first-place finish in the Discus event.
North Laurel All-Comers
Girls’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)
NORTH LAUREL
800 METER RUN
2:35.96 Daniella Jackson 2nd
2:41.06 Taylor Allen 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:33.99 Olivia Rudder 1st
6:03.23 Kennedy Sizemore 3rd
3200 METER RUN
13:06.33 Lauren Crouch 1st
300 METER HURDLES
56.83 Kennedy Sizemore 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
58.38 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:58.92 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:43.10 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:39.62 Relay Team 1st
SHOT PUT
26-8 Chelsey Hammons 5th
SOUTH LAUREL
200 METER DASH
26.25 Phoebe McCowan 1st
400 METER DASH
57.00 Phoebe McCowan 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
56.90 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:02.40 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:24.70 Relay Team 2nd
LONG JUMP
14-2.5 Gracie Turner 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
31-0 Gracie Turner 4th
DISCUS
90-2 Grace Leis 1st
SHOT PUT
28-9.5 Grace Leis 3rd
North Laurel All-Comers
Boys’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)
NORTH LAUREL
100 METER DASH
11.83 Gamarious Isby 4th
200 METER DASH
23.64 Grant Woods 1st
24.56 Jack Chappell 5th
400 METER DASH
55.32 Shaun Robinson 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:06.38 Aspen Sizemore 4th
3200 METER RUN
11:23.90 Cole Osborne 3rd
11:29.90 Tommy Monhollen 4th
11:38.18 Justin Sparkman 5th
110 METER HURDLES
19.70 Austin Johnson 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.62 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.55 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:35.14 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:49.76 Relay Team 2nd
LONG JUMP
20-2 Alex Garcia 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
40-1 Alex Garcia 1st
POLE VAULT
9-6 Grant Woods 2nd
9-0 Aspen Sizemore 5th
DISCUS
128-11 Luke Robinson 1st
SHOT PUT
40-10 Connor Sizemore 3rd
40-4 Luke Robinson 5th
SOUTH LAUREL
400 METER DASH
52.13 Jacob Tapscott 1st
54.67 Will McCowan 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:07.08 Will Stanko 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:42.56 Will Stanko 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:43.70 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:44.25 Relay Team 1st
North Laurel All-Comers
Girls’ Team Results
1. Pulaski County 111, 2. Somerset 107, 3. Harlan County 100, 4. North Laurel 80, 5. South Laurel 76, 6. Williamsburg 74, 7. Southwestern 55, 8. Knox Central 28, 9. Lynn Camp 12, 9. Whitley County 12, 11. Bell County 6.
Boys Team Results
1. North Laurel 138, 2. Harlan County 118, 3. Pulaski County 82, 4. Southwestern 76, 5. Somerset 64, 6. Williamsburg 58, 7. South Laurel 52, 8. Knox Central 29, 9. Bell County 24, 10. Russell County 20, 11. Whitley County 13, 12. Clay County 10, 13. Barbourville 5.
