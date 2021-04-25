1

North Laurel’s boys’ track and field team captured the boys’ team championship during this past week’s North Laurel All-Comers Meet. | Photo by Les Nicholson

 Les Nicholson

LONDON — North Laurel’s boys’ track and field team captured the boys’ team championship during this past week’s North Laurel All-Comers Meet while Pulaski County placed first on the girls’ side.

The Jaguars finished with 138 points while Harlan County (118 points), Pulaski County (82 points), Southwestern (76 points), and Somerset (64 points) rounded out the top five teams.

North Laurel ended up with five first-place efforts — Grant Woods (200 Meter Dash), Alex Garcia (Long Jump, and Triple Jump), the 4x200 Meter Relay, and the 4x400 Meter Relay.

South Laurel turned in a seventh-place effort, finishing with 52 points while having two first-place efforts. Jacob Tapscott finished first in the 400 Meter Dash while the 4x800 Meter Relay Team placed first.

On the girls’ side, the Lady Maroons won with 111 points while Somerset (107 points), Harlan County (100 points), North Laurel (80 points), and South Laurel (76 points) rounded out the top five teams.

North Laurel turned in three first-place efforts — Olivia Rudder (1600 Meter Run), Lauren Crouch (3200 Meter Run), and the 4x800 Meter Relay Team while South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan finished first in the 200 Meter Dash and the 400 Meter Dash. Teammate Grace Leis turned in a first-place finish in the Discus event.

North Laurel All-Comers

Girls’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)

NORTH LAUREL

800 METER RUN

2:35.96 Daniella Jackson 2nd

2:41.06 Taylor Allen 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:33.99 Olivia Rudder 1st

6:03.23 Kennedy Sizemore 3rd

3200 METER RUN

13:06.33 Lauren Crouch 1st

300 METER HURDLES

56.83 Kennedy Sizemore 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

58.38 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:58.92 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:43.10 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:39.62 Relay Team 1st

SHOT PUT

26-8 Chelsey Hammons 5th

SOUTH LAUREL

200 METER DASH

26.25 Phoebe McCowan 1st

400 METER DASH

57.00 Phoebe McCowan 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

56.90 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:02.40 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:24.70 Relay Team 2nd

LONG JUMP

14-2.5 Gracie Turner 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

31-0 Gracie Turner 4th

DISCUS

90-2 Grace Leis 1st

SHOT PUT

28-9.5 Grace Leis 3rd

North Laurel All-Comers

Boys’ Individual Results (Top Five Finishes Only)

NORTH LAUREL

100 METER DASH

11.83 Gamarious Isby 4th

200 METER DASH

23.64 Grant Woods 1st

24.56 Jack Chappell 5th

400 METER DASH

55.32 Shaun Robinson 5th

1600 METER RUN

5:06.38 Aspen Sizemore 4th

3200 METER RUN

11:23.90 Cole Osborne 3rd

11:29.90 Tommy Monhollen 4th

11:38.18 Justin Sparkman 5th

110 METER HURDLES

19.70 Austin Johnson 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.62 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.55 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:35.14 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:49.76 Relay Team 2nd

LONG JUMP

20-2 Alex Garcia 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

40-1 Alex Garcia 1st

POLE VAULT

9-6 Grant Woods 2nd

9-0 Aspen Sizemore 5th

DISCUS

128-11 Luke Robinson 1st 

SHOT PUT

40-10 Connor Sizemore 3rd

40-4 Luke Robinson 5th

SOUTH LAUREL

400 METER DASH

52.13 Jacob Tapscott 1st

54.67 Will McCowan 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:07.08 Will Stanko 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:42.56 Will Stanko 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:43.70 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:44.25 Relay Team 1st

North Laurel All-Comers

Girls’ Team Results

1. Pulaski County 111, 2. Somerset 107, 3. Harlan County 100, 4. North Laurel 80, 5. South Laurel 76, 6. Williamsburg 74, 7. Southwestern 55, 8. Knox Central 28, 9. Lynn Camp 12, 9. Whitley County 12, 11. Bell County 6.

Boys Team Results

1. North Laurel 138, 2. Harlan County 118, 3. Pulaski County 82, 4. Southwestern 76, 5. Somerset 64, 6. Williamsburg 58, 7. South Laurel 52, 8. Knox Central 29, 9. Bell County 24, 10. Russell County 20, 11. Whitley County 13, 12. Clay County 10, 13. Barbourville 5.

