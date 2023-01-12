LONDON — North Laurel’s slate doesn’t get any easier this weekend when they board a plane early Saturday to participate in the prestigious Spalding Hoopball Classic.
The Spalding Hoopball Classic is an invitation-only event that features 54 of the nation’s top 100 players and best teams in country.
North Laurel senior, and University of Kentucky signee, Reed Sheppard is one of the top players in the nation, and he leads a Jaguar team that has played one of the toughest schedules in the state.
North Laurel (9-7) has dealt with injuries to key players throughout the season but could have everyone dressed and ready to play, including starters Ryan Davidson, Gavin Chadwell, and Colton Rawlings along with top reserve Reece Davidson when the Jaguars tip off their game against Maryland’s Mount St. Joseph on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The game can be seen on ballertv.com.
“We are extremely excited to participate in the Hall of Fame Classic,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “It’s an honor to be invited and will be a once in a lifetime experience for our players and coaches. The best of the best will be on showcase all weekend. Having the opportunity to attend the Basketball Hall of Fame is an experience we will never forget. We will once again play a nationally ranked opponent in Mount St. Joseph and we are excited for the challenge.”
Mount St. Joseph, who is coached by legendary coach Pat Clatchey, is currently ranked No. 19 in the country in the Fab50 rankings, and No. 24 in the country in the MaxPreps Top 15, and has defeated the No. 2 ranked team in the country, Florida’s Montverde High School, 56-55, back on Dec. 21, 2022.
Mount St. Joseph is led by 6-7 power forward Amani Hansberry, who has committed to Illinois. Guard Ace Valentine has committed to UMBC while guard Austin Abrams has committed to Stone Hill.
Not only will North Laurel players and coaches get to participate in the prestigious event but they’ll also visit the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after their contest with Mount St. Joseph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.