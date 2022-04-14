DANVILLE — North Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams continue to impress, turning in solid efforts during Tuesday’s Danville All-Comers Meet.
The boys’ team placed second with 75 points and two first-place efforts while the girls’ team finished third with 77 points and three first-place finishes.
Danville All-Comers Meet
Girls’ Team Standings
1. Mercer County 130, 2. Lincoln County 92, 3. North Laurel 77, 4. Danville 54, 5. Adair County 47, 6. Burgin 27, 7. Marion County 24, 7. Washington County 24, 9. Russell County 16, 10. Casey County 10.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
100 Meter Hurdles
4th Katie Jarvis 3.57
4x100 Meter Relay
3rd Raegan Willis, Katie Jarvis, Rosalyn Valentine, Belle Chappell 1:00.68
400 Meter Dash
1st Hailee Valentine 1:06.61
800 Meter Run
2nd Belle Chappell 2:45.40
Shot Put
3rd Chelsey Hammons 26-3
4th Mea Anderson 25-7
Discus Throw
3rd Chelsey Hammons 81-9
Long Jump
1st Hailee Valentine 15-4
Triple Jump
3rd Hailee Valentine 31.0.50
High Jump
1st Belle Chappell 4-8
Danville All-Comers Meet
Boys’ Team Standings
1. Mercer County 220, 2. North Laurel 75, 3. Danville 70, 4. Casey County 59, 5. Adair County 31, 6. Lincoln County 26, 7. Russell County 14, 8. Marion County 14, 9. Burgin 9.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
5th Josh Hoskins, Noah Hampton, Jace King, Colton Nantz 9:30.03
100 Meter Dash
3rd Jack Chappell 11.88
5th Tucker Warren 11.96
1600 Meter Run
1st Josh Hoskins 5:10.90
400 Meter Dash
4th Noah Steely 57.78
200 Meter Dash
5th Tucker Warren 24.83
3200 Meter Run
2nd Josh Hoskins 11:35.35
4x400 Meter Relay
5th Jasper Hampton, Tucker Warren, Noah Steely, Colton Nantz 3:58.15
Shot Put
2nd Luke Robinson 41-11.75
4th Connor Sizemore 36-6.25
Discus
1st Luke Robinson 138-8
Long Jump
3rd Gamarious Isby 18-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.