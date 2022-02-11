HIGHLAND HEIGHTS — Eighteen turnovers, a 3-of-11 effort from 3-point range, and a season -ow 50 points all played a part in North Laurel’s loss to Covington Catholic on Friday.
The Jaguars (21-5) had hopes of building on Tuesday’s 28-point victory against No. 3 Pulaski County but couldn’t overcome the Colonels’ 26-12 run in the third quarter, losing, 58-50.
North Laurel managed to fight back and got as close as 52-46 before Covington Catholic wrapped up the win. All five of the Jaguars’ losses have come against teams ranked in the Top 25.
“I’m proud of the way we fought back,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We struggled to get in any flow offensively tonight and credit Cov. Cath for that. We dug ourselves too deep of a hole to start the second half.
“We had too many possessions that did not end with a shot,” he added. “Eighteen turnovers are way too many in that game. We had our chances — we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The Jaguars finished the game with a 20-of-42 shooting effort while outrebounding the Colonels, 26-22. Reed Sheppard led North Laurel with 18 points while Ryan Davidson added 16 points and six rebounds. Brody Brock finished with an 11-point scoring effort.
The Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday on the road against three-time defending 13th Region champion Knox Central. The Panthers have won the past two meetings between the schools, including last year’s 78-63 victory in the 13th Region title game.
Cov. Catholic 58, North Laurel 50
Cov. Catholic 12 10 26 10 58
North Laurel 10 10 12 18 50
Cov. Catholic (58) — Isparo 23, Rylee 22, Hissy 3, Wilson 6, Jones 4.
North Laurel (50) — Sheppard 18, Brock 11, Davidson 16, Dotson 3, Rawlings 2.
