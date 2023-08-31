LONDON — Jason Chappell’s North Laurel Jaguars will face off against the Franklin County Flyers in an exciting non-regional matchup at The Jungle on Friday.
North Laurel is coming off a win against Whitley County and currently holds a 1-1 record, while Franklin County remains undefeated at 2-0.
Coach Jason Chappell is pleased with the Jaguars’ victory over Whitley County but acknowledged that his team has yet to reach their full potential.
“It felt good to win, obviously, but we still aren’t playing to our potential,” he admitted. “We had way too many self-inflicted things to say that we played well. We have to clean up turnovers and penalties to become the kind of team that I think we are capable of being.
“Every week is big,” Chappell added. “We know what it feels like to win, but we have to be our best, week in and week out. Our schedule requires that we play well all the time.”
Despite losing to Bell County to open the season, the Jaguars have answered the bell in both of their games.
And, a big reason why they’ve been able to be successful so far is because of solid defensive play, allowing only 26 points total this season.
“We have played very well defensively,” Chappell said. “I thought we had a chance to be a great defensive team with some of our front people we returned.
“Obviously, Austin Johnson, TreyShawn Holmes-Evans and Jack Chappell are great players, but we have had some other kids really play well so far,” he added. “Jude McWhorter and Cooper Robinson have been outstanding at safety, and John Minor has been exceptional at outside LB for us. This week presents a different kind of challenge.”
And it’s a challenge that North Laurel’s offensive attack is going to have to meet head on.
The ground attack of Ethan Gregory and Treyshawn Holmes-Evans combined to run for 275 of the Jaguars’ 384 rushing yards last week.
Gregory leads North Laurel with 292 rushing yards while Holmes-Evans has 103 rushing yards and a team-beat three rushing touchdowns.
“Most everyone would look at points per game and say we are not playing well on offense,” Chappell said. “We averaged over seven yards per play against Bell County, but we only had 29 plays because of turnovers. This past week, even though we only scored 19 points, we still had over 400 yards of total offense. Turnovers limited our scoring again. We are not where I want to be offensively, but we are doing some really good things.”
With that said, Chappell admitted the key to the Jaguars’ success Friday is to not turn the ball over against a solid Franklin County squad.
“Franklin County is really well-coached on both sides of the ball,” Chappell said. “They have good team speed and they are physical up front. The thing that stands out to me the most is just how aggressively they play in all three phases of the game.
“It sounds like cliche’, but we’ve got to quit being our own worst enemy,” he added. “We have to limit negative plays from an offensive standpoint. Defensively, we have to match their physicality and continue flying to the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.