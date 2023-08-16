LONDON — North Laurel coach Jason Chappell has been pleased with his players’ efforts during their scrimmages, which he hopes has prepared them for Friday’s home matchup against the 13th Region’s second ranked team, Bell County.
The Jaguars enter the game ranked No. 4 with North Laurel hoping to start the season on a high note.
“Our guys played incredibly hard and very physical last night during our last scrimmage,” Chappell said. “We understand we have some things to fix, but felt good about some things we did as well. They are extremely ready to get the season underway.
“We answered many of the questions I had in the Cov. Cath scrimmage,” he added. “They showed me they would play through adversity. They also showed how physical they could be. Our guys have worked their tails off all offseason. They are certainly ready to play.”
If the Jaguars hope to get a win against the Bobcats, they’ll have to find a way to slow down tailback and Mr. Football candidate Daniel Thomas.
Thomas enters the season ranked as the 13th Region’s top player. He rushed for 2,228 yards and 29 touchdowns last season while leading the team with 360 receiving yards on 12 receptions. He also found paydirt five times.
Thomas is also a defensive threat, finishing with 87 tackles, six sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
“Bell County is one of the premiere programs in the state of Kentucky,” Chappell said. “Their strengths are their coaching. Their run game and their defense are, too. Daniel Thomas is as good of a running back there is in the state.
“Game number one is always super-important, especially with a schedule like ours,” he added. “We definitely need to set the tone for who we are are. On both sides we have to be great on 1st downs. We have to stay ahead of down and distance situations.”
The Bobcats outlasted North Laurel last season, holding off the Jaguars with a 43-35 victory.
“In game one last year, we were good on first downs but they were able to convert several third and longs,” Chappell said. “So we have to be able to get off the field. We have had several guys under the weather the last couple of weeks, but right now we are fairly healthy.”
