The North Laurel Jaguars have gone to South Carolina and cleaned up the competition so far this week. Their latest win came against Rowan County on Tuesday, dropping the Vikings with a score of 5-3.
It was the third win in a row for the Jaguars in the Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach. They knocked off Archbishop Carroll 10-5 on Sunday, before defeating Marshall County 6-0 on Monday. On Tuesday, they used an early lead and was able to stave off a late rally from Rowan County to take the win.
It was a great day at the plate for North Laurel against the Vikings, totaling 11 hits and driving in four of their five runs.
Noah Rush led the offense with a double and a single, while Caden Harris added a double. Chase Keen, Austin Smith, and Kyra Elza each singled twice, while Eli Sizemore and Will Hellard had one single apiece.
Harris and Smith each drove in two runs for the Jaguars.
Sizemore started on the mound for North Laurel. He pitched five innings, giving up six hits and one earned run, while striking out four batters, and taking the win. Corey Broughton came on in relief in the final two innings, picking up the save. Broughton allowed just one hit.
A double from Harris in the first inning put the Jaguars on the board when it brought home Keen and Douglas Gilliam. Harris scored on the next at-bat on a sacrifice fly from Smith, to put North Laurel up 3-0 to start the game.
Rowan County scored two runs in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 3-2. Keen scored his second run of the night on a single from Smith to give the Jaguars another run in the top of the fifth inning. Smith later scored on a throwing error, pushing North Laurel’s lead to 5-2. The Vikings scored one more run in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough, as the Jaguars took the 5-3 win.
Monday’s Game:
North Laurel 6, Marshall County 0
The North Laurel Jaguars put together an impressive defensive performance on Monday when they took on Marshall County and came away with a 6-0 win in the Cal Ripken Experience.
Austin Smith took the mound for the Jaguars and shutout Marshall County for seven solid innings. Smith allowed just four hits and no runs, while striking out three batters and taking the win.
Smith also was his biggest supporter at the plate, finishing the night with a double and two singles and driving in two runs. Caden Harris and Noah Rush each doubled, and Eli Sizemore, Will Hellard, and Ethan Allen all singled once.
In addition to Smith’s two runs batted in, Harris and Hellard also drove in one run apiece, helping the Jaguars to the 6-0 victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.