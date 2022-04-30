LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari will be filling a coaching vacancy on his staff after Jai Lucas took a similar position at Duke.
Lucas informed Calipari of his plans to join the Blue Devils’ coaching staff on Thursday.
“He expected me to be mad, (but) I support what he thinks is best for his family,” he said. “He’s been loyal, terrific on the road and great for our players. I want what’s best for him and I’m good with it.”
Calipari said he wasn’t surprised by Duke’s interest in his assistant coach.
“There is always interest in our staff,” Calipari said. “All of our assistants have been approached about other opportunities. When you have a great staff, that’s what happens.”
Lucas was the primary recruiter who brought Shaedon Sharpe, Damion Collins and Sahvir Wheeler to Kentucky. He also recruited incoming freshman Cason Wallace.
Lucas came to Kentucky in August 2020 as recruiting coordinator. He is credited with attracting players such as standout guard TyTy Washington Jr. from last year’s 26-8 squad.
Lucas will be part of Jon Scheyer’s first staff at Duke. Scheyer will be taking over for long-time Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski next season. Nolan Smith, one of Duke's top assistants, left for Louisville earlier this month.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.