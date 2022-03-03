James Hendrix takes over as head coach of North Laurel volleyball program

LONDON — The North Laurel High School Athletic Department has announced the hiring of James Hendrix as the Head Volleyball Coach. James Hendrix, a native of Williamsburg, is in his fourth year as a part of the Jaguar family.
Hendrix graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 2018, has multiple years of coaching experience, and is excited to lead a competitive North Laurel squad.
"I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead a great group of girls at North Laurel High School,” he said. “A great foundation for this program has been set, and I look forward to helping these girls achieve their team and individual goals.”
