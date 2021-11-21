With North Laurel junior Reed Sheppard committing to play basketball at the University of Kentucky in a couple of years, it’s now time to set our focus on Saturday’s event itself.
First off, it’s the biggest signing I’ve attended in the Tri-County. North Laurel athletic director Haley Ratliff and North Laurel boys basketball coach Nate Valentine along with the entire NLHS staff did a fantastic job hosting the event.
I’m talking about an A+.
You’d have thought the both of them had hosted an event like this before. From the get-go, everything about Sheppard’s announcement event went perfectly.
I can’t even imagine all of the hard work that went behind the scenes. This wasn’t a small event by any means. Local, statewide and national media alike attended the event, and I never heard one single complaint about a single thing.
Moving the interviews into the library was an excellent idea, and the library setup alone was unbelievable. So hat’s off to both Ratliff and Valentine for a job well done. It didn’t go noticed by this sports writer.
• Sheppard signs with Kentucky
Who wasn’t happy for Reed Sheppard when he announced that he would be attending the University of Kentucky?
The packed house at North Laurel High School cheered and clapped as soon as he announced his decision.
Of course, both Jeff and Stacey Sheppard were happy to see their son attend the same college they attended but the look on Reed’s sister, Madison’s face, once he announced was awesome.
You could Madison’s genuine excitement and support for Reed. What an awesome moment for everyone involved.
The community support was awesome. Reed had fans all over the Tri-County come to support his decision.
Congrats go out to Reed. He’s a class act and deserves nothing but success. Now let’s sit back and enjoy watching him play at the high school level for the next two years.
A talent like Reed’s doesn’t come around this area too often.
