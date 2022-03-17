It wasn’t the result Nate Valentine and his North Laurel Jaguars were wanting, but they have every reason to hold their heads high.
North Laurel ran into a Pikeville team that is very good, and would cruise past any other team in the 13th Region as well.
The Jaguars turned in their worst performance of the season, at the wrong time, and you’ve got to give Pikeville credit. The Panthers were a big part why North Laurel played like it did.
But with the bad, comes the good.
The Jaguars have the Rupp Arena experience now. They’ll enter next season as the clear-cut favorite in the 13th Region as long as the current roster is in place. Losing Clay Sizemore, Cayden Harris, and Dillan Nicely will hurt, but Nate Valentine’s squad will be returning a lot of talent.
North Laurel will enter the 2022-23 campaign as one of the top teams in the state but to take the extra step and make a run at a state championship, the Jaguars are going to have to have someone step up and be a consistent scoring option other than Reed Sheppard, and Ryan Davidson.
Especially with the loss of Sizemore due to graduation. Both Brody Brock and Chase Dotson return, and could very well become a consistent third scoring option. The lack of size also is a concern but North Laurel seemed to do pretty good rebounding the ball this season. With that said, I believe losing Harris will hurt more than folks realize.
All in all, though, if you’re a North Laurel fan, you’ve got to be happy with the way they represented the school, and the community this season. The Jaguars were ranked in the top five throughout the season, and brought home a region championship to The Jungle for the time since 2012.
The future remains bright for the Jaguars for many years to come.
Scenes around the Sweet 16
The North Laurel County community showed up and showed out during first round action of the 2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16. The Jaguars had a ton of fan support, and it was nice to see the blue and green colors showing up throughout the Rupp Arena seating.
I also saw a lot of familiar faces cheering on the Jaguars — Jerry Harris, Keith Jervis, Kriston Jervis, Mark Crawford, Jimmy Phelps, just to name a few. I also saw former Laurel County coach Chuck Broughton, former Cardinal Charlie Andrews, and Ty Proffitt.
I compare the Sweet 16 to Christmas, it's the most wonderful time of the year.
