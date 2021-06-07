North Laurel High School is hosting a tour stop for the John Calipari Satellite Camp at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Ages 7-17 can participate and it's open to boys and girls. The cost is $99 per camper.
Skill work will be taught by UK coaches, players and staff. Campers will get an opportunity to play with current players.
Photo and autograph opportunities with UK staff and players will be given also
Each camper will receive a special edition UK camp T-shirt.
This season's tour includes 10 stops throughout the Bluegrass State. The Wildcats will branch out away from Lexington (within a 100-mile radius of campus, per NCAA rules) to bring hands-on skill instruction to the state's youth.
Registration is now open for all 10 camps with online registration (or visit UKathletics.com/camps) recommended as the fastest and most efficient form of registering campers.
The camps offer the unique opportunity for Kentucky basketball fans to learn from and interact with Calipari, the UK coaching staff and available Kentucky players. The camps allow participants to learn the game of basketball through a fundamental, intensive learning environment. They will also give individuals the chance to learn more about the game, including introducing drills that can be used at home.
A limited number of spots are available for all camps and are based on a first-come, first-served basis.
