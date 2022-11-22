LONDON — Johnson capped their season after defeating East Bernstadt, 33-27, during Saturday’s Laurel County Boys’ Elementary Tournament championship.
The teams were tied at 6-6 in the first quarte, but Johnson led East Bernstadt 15-7 at halftime.
In the 3rd quarter, East Bernstadt made a huge comeback, going into the final quarter of play being down 21-18.
East bernstadt went on to tie things up at the end of the game, forcing an Overtime tied at 27-27.
The Eagles managed to leave the Wildcats scoreless in Overtime, ending the game 33-27.
Jaslyn Phipot led the Eagles with 15 points, Ella Root followed with 6 points.
Laylee Phillips scored 4 points, and Shelbie Philpot scored 2 for the Eagles.
East Bernstadt's lead scorer was Paisley Wagoner at 17 points, and was followed by Karrington Jervis with 4.
