LONDON — Johnson capped their season after defeating East Bernstadt, 33-27, during Saturday’s Laurel County Boys’ Elementary Tournament championship.

The teams were tied at 6-6 in the first quarte, but Johnson led East Bernstadt 15-7 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, East Bernstadt made a huge comeback, going into the final quarter of play being down 21-18.

East bernstadt went on to tie things up at the end of the game, forcing an Overtime tied at 27-27.

The Eagles managed to leave the Wildcats scoreless in Overtime, ending the game 33-27.

Jaslyn Phipot led the Eagles with 15 points, Ella Root followed with 6 points.

Laylee Phillips scored 4 points, and Shelbie Philpot scored 2 for the Eagles.

East Bernstadt's lead scorer was Paisley Wagoner at 17 points, and was followed by Karrington Jervis with 4.

