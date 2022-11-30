LONDON — Johnson Elementary capped off their season after defeating East Bernstadt, 33-27, during the Laurel County Girls’ Elementary Tournament championship on Nov. 19.
The teams were tied at 6-6 in the first quarter, but Johnson led East Bernstadt, 15-7, at halftime.
In the third quarter, East Bernstadt made a huge comeback, going into the final quarter of play being down 21-18.
East Bernstadt went on to tie things up at the end of the game, forcing an overtime, tied at 27-27.
The Eagles managed to leave the Wildcats scoreless in overtime, ending the game 33-27.
Jaslyn Phipot led the Eagles with 15 points, and Ella Root followed with six points.
Laylee Phillips scored four points, and Shelbie Philpot scored two for the Eagles.
East Bernstadt’s lead scorer was Paisley Wagoner at 17 points, and was followed by Karrington Jervis with 4.
