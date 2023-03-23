SOMERSET — North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said Thursday’s 4-1 win over Pulaski County was a team effort.
The Jaguars received clutch pitching efforts from both Blaize Jones and EJ Allen while also receiving clutch at-bats from Walt Hellard and Corey Broughton.
North Laurel (3-2) built a 2-0 lead after three innings of play before the Maroons scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to cut its deficit to, 2-1.
The Jaguars added two insurance runs in the fifth inning to secure the three-run win.
“We were able to rebound from Tuesday night and pick up the win against Pulaski behind the pitching of Blaize Jones and EJ Allen,” McWhorter said. “Jones threw the first five, giving up one run and Allen gave up no runs. It was a total team effort base running, timely hitting, pitching and defense.”
Jones tossed five innings while allowing four hits and one run. He also struck out seven batters. Allen pitched two innings of scoreless, no-hit ball to get the save. He fanned one batter.
North Laurel only had three hits in the win as Broughton had a hit and one RBI while Allen and Jones had a hit apiece. Hellard led the team with two RBI, and one run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.