The Lady Jags opened the season with a win over crosstown rival South Laurel in the opening night of the 2022 Legacy Nissan classic.
In the first quarter, South Laurel gained a 5-point lead over the Jaguars, but that did not last long, as the score at the end of the period was 20-14 with the Lady Jags Leading.
In the second quarter, the Lady Jags began to strengthen the lead pretty hard, gaining momentum and not looking back. The score at halftime was a hefty 39-26 lead over the Cards.
In the third period, the Lady Jags had a fire under them, going on a 26-15 run and gaining a lead of 65-41 over the Lady Cards heading into the final period of play.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Cards did manage to keep up with the Jags pretty well, but the damage had already been done. North Laurel took the win 85-59.
Every player on the North Laurel squad scored in the game, with four players scoring in the double digits. Chloe McKnight led the Lady Jags with 25 points. Emily Sizemore had 15 points, while Brooke Nicholson had 13.
For the Lady Cards, Emily Cox led with 30 points, while Skeeter Mabe had 14. Shelby Mills also had 6 points to add to the score.
North Laurel will be back in action this Saturday against Dupont Manual, and South Laurel will be back in action Saturday as well, when they face Dixie Heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.