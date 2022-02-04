MCKEE — North Laurel’s Brooke Nichelson continues to be a thorn in Jackson County’s side.
After scoring 21 points while leading the Lady Jaguars to a 92-60 win over the Lady Generals just two weeks ago.
Nichelson continued her impressive play against Jackson County on Friday by tossing in a game-high 23 points during the Lady Jaguars’ 61-54 win.
It wasn’t easy by no means for Eddie Mahan’s squad.
“Brooke Nichelson showed how important she is in both sides of the ball,” Mahan said. “It was great to see her step up and take such a big scoring role when Hailee (Valentine) and Emily (Sizemore) seemed to be struggling offensively.
The Lady Jaguars (17-4 overall, 3-0 vs. 49th District opponents) trailed 19-18 at the end of the first quarter and 34-28 at halftime before catching fire in the second half and outscoring the Lady Generals, 33-20.
“Tonight was for sure not our finest game,” Magan said. “We were outhustled, outrebounded, and outshot. We came out in the first quarter and looked like our team was in a basketball coma.
“We had shot so well last game that I think our players were underestimating them,” he added. “We did not shoot nearly as well and for most of the game, we didn’t try to make up for it in any of the other aspects of the game. As frustrating as it was tonight, we can still take the positive that we played extremely poorly but was still able to gut out a win in the second half.”
The seven-point win allowed North Laurel to continue its dominance over 49th District opponents. The Lady Jaguars ran their win streak to 29 games against district foes while capturing their 28th consecutive victory of Jackson County. The last time North Laurel dropped a game to the Lady Generals was way back on Dec. 14, 2007.
Emily Sizemore also scored in double figures for the Lady Jaguars, finishing with 17 points while Chloe McKnight added 10 points.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Monday at home against Oneida Baptist. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
North Laurel 61, Jackson County 54
North Laurel 18 10 11 22 61
Jackson County 19 15 5 15 54
North Laurel (61) — Valentine 7, B. Sizemore 1, E. Sizemore 17, Nichelson 23, C. McKnight 10, G. McKnight 3.
Jackson County (54) — Curry 16, Carl 4, Lakes 4, Gilbert 14, Ward 6, Marcum 2, Truet 3, Creech 5.
