LONDON — Chase Keen turned in another stellar pitching effort on the mound, notching his second straight win while allowing only a run in his second consecutive start during North Laurel’s 4-1 win over Lafayette on Friday.
The Jaguars (13-11) have won seven of their last eight games, and currently own a three-game win streak.
“Great team win,” North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said. “Everyone contributed and played great. Defensively, two plays stand out, a diving play by Noah Rush while Chase Keen covered first from the pitcher’s mound just like we practiced. Then EJ Allen made a play at shortstop, he threw home and Cam Smith made the tag at home to save a run.
“The difference was timely hitting by J. Douglas Gilliam, Corey Broughton, Walt Hellard and Andrew Cupp with a perfect squeeze bunt to score a run,” he added. “Chase Keen threw great, too. Overall, a great win for the Jaguars.”
North Laurel fell behind 1-0 in the first inning before tying the game in the bottom of the second inning behind a run-scoring double by J. Douglas Gilliam that scored Noah Rush.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth inning. Corey Broughton’s run-scoring double scored Kyler Elza, giving the Jaguars a 2-1 advantage. Walt Hellard followed with a run-scoring double, sending Carter Kelly home, increasing North Laurel’s lead to 3-1. Andrew Cupp added the Jaguars’ final insurance run as his sacrifice fly scored Hellard to give North Laurel a commanding, 4-1, lead.
Keen took care of the rest in the seventh inning. After allowing a lead-off single, he recorded the next three outs to seal the win. He tossed another complete game while allowing only four hits, and one earned run. Keen also struck out 10 batters.
Broughton led the Jaguars at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in a run. Hellard finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Gilliam had a hit and an RBI. Rush and Elza both finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while Cupp drove in a run.
