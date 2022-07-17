LAGRANGE — Pitching and hitting have been clutch during the North Laurel 12-year-old’s dominance in the 12th year-old State Tournament.
North Laurel now stands at a perfect 2-0 in pool play after upending Ashland, 4-0, on Sunday, and Prestonsburg, 14-4, on Saturday.
North Laurel looks to finish pool play with a perfect 3-0 mark on Monday when Jason Parman’s squad plays Valley Sports at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
North Laurel 4, Ashland 0
Runs were hard to come by during North Laurel’s 4-0 win over Ashland.
Ethan Anderson turned in a dominating effort, surrendering only two hits while allowing no runs in four and two/thirds innings of work. He also struck out 10 batters. Kip Allen pitched the final one and one/third of an inning, holding Ashland hitless and scoreless while striking out three of the four batters he faced.
North Laurel took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before putting the game away with three insurance runs in the fifth inning. Jason Parman’s squad outhit Ashland, 6-2.
Anderson helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored while Jackson Asher delivered a hit and two RBI. Tate Marcum had a hit, and a run scored while Allen, and Cooper Parman both finished with a hit apiece.
Saturday’s Game
North Laurel 14, Prestonsburg 4
Cooper Parman’s grand slam combined with Matt Powenski’s solo shot highlighted North Laurel’s 14-4 win over Prestonsburg.
Jason Parman’s squad scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back during its 10-run victory. Prestonsburg cut its deficit to 5-3 with three runs in the second inning before North Laurel responded with a run in the third inning, two runs in the fourth inning, and six runs in the fifth inning.
Cooper Parman collected three hits, five RBI, and three runs scored at the plate while Powenski had two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored. Kip Allen finished with a hit, and two runs scored while Jackson Asher finished with a hit, a run scored, and two RBI. Nathan Miller, and Jason Senters each finished with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece while Tate Marcum had a hit, and scored once. Ethan Anderson finished with two runs scored apiece.
