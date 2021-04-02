ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. – The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame will have two induction ceremonies in 2021 at the State Theatre and have several other activities planned throughout the year in its promotion basketball in the commonwealth.
The 2020 class will be inducted on May 15 and the 2021 class follows on July 24.
COVID kept last year’s class from being inducted.
Several other planned events include the Glory Road project where the following gymnasiums throughout the state will be recognized.
- Ashland High School Gymnasium
- Dunbar High School Gymnasium
- Monticello High School Gymnasium
- Sports Center, Owensboro, Kentucky
- T.K. Stone, Elizabethtown High School Gymnasium
Heritage games between longtime rivalries and other regional designated games to promote basketball regionally are also being schedule.
The Heritage schedule includes:
- Dunbar – Central / February 2022
- Paintsville – Pikeville TBA
- Monticello – Somerset TBA
- Ashland – Clark County TBA
- Lexington Catholic – Covington Catholic TB
Ken Trivette, KHSBHF Board Chairman, said 2021 offers the time frame to bring the Hall of Fame to the schools, communities and fans that made the sport successful over the years.
2020 CLASS
Ellis Johnson, Ashland High School, 1929
Todd Tackett, Paintsville High School, 1998
Wesley Cox, Male High School, 1973
Coy Creason, Brewers High School, 1948
Kim Denkins, Nicholas County High School, 1994
James “Joe” Hamilton, Dunbar High School, 1966
Durand “Rudy” Macklin, Shawnee High School, 1976
Ronnie Lyons, Mason County High School, 1970
Connie Goins, Franklin County High School, 1982
Clarence Glover, Caverna High School, 1967
Coach Patrick Payne, Hazard High School, 1926-1946
Coach Bill Mike Runyon, Paintsville High School, 1983-2008, 2013-2016
Coach Bob Tripure, Lexington Henry Clay, Lexington Catholic, 1984-1999
2021 CLASS
Frank Selvy, Corbin High School, 1950
Coach Rodney Woods, Wayne County High School, 1987-Active
Derek Anderson, Doss High School,1992
Pat Tallent, Maytown High School, 1971
Clarence Wilson, Horse Cave High School, 1945
Coach Bill Brown, Southern High School, 1976-1995
Bob Mulcahy, Lafayette High School, 1950
Dirk Minnifield, Lafayette High School, 1979
Sara Beth Hammond, Rockcastle County High School, 2011
Barney Thweatt, Brewers High School, 1948
Coach Tim Riley, Warren Central High School, 1990-Active
Sarah Elliott Cannon, Jackson County High School, 2004
