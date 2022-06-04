LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky is going back to the Bahamas.
The Wildcats will play four games in seven days Aug. 8-14 at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. Kentucky will take on the Dominican Republic U22 National team on Aug. 10, followed by Mexico Monterey Tech (Aug. 11), Carlton University of Canada on Aug. 13 and the Bahamas National Team oin Aug. 14.
“I know our fans are excited as we once again make a trip to the Bahamas,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “This has always been a memorable trip for our teams and our fans, and it has always given us a springboard heading into the season. These games will be a challenge for us and will allow us to grow and see where we are at this point. We have a great mix of returning players and newcomers who want to use this opportunity to begin the preparation it takes to win a national title. That’s our goal and it all starts at Baha Mar.”
Brooks Downing, President and CEO of bDG Sports said “Baha Mar is currently the hottest resort in the world and will provide a very appropriate, world-class destination location for Big Blue Nation.”
“Our firm has been working with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism for the past decade to attract premium sporting events to the country,” he said. “We are excited to showcase the Baha Mar Resort and the natural beauty of the Bahamas to the University of Kentucky, the players and staff of this year’s team.”
Kentucky returnees Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, Damion Collins, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware will be joined by newcomers Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace, Adou Thiero and transfer Antonio Reeves Jr.
It will mark the third time the Wildcats have played in the Bahamas since the 2014 season. Kentucky finished with a 26-8 record last season, losing to Saint Peter’s in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
