LEXINGTON — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved a final football alignment plan on Wednesday for the 2023, and 2024 seasons.
The KHSAA will realign once again for the 2025 season, and uses enrollment numbers from the Kentucky Department of Education to divide teams into its six football classes.
The most notable changes for the 13th Region high schools are listed below:
• Class 1A, District 7 remains the same except for one move — Middlesboro now joins, Harlan, Lynn Camp, Pineville and Williamsburg.
• Class 3A, District 7 now includes Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, and Rockcastle County.
• Class 4A, District 8 now includes Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, and Whitley County.
• Class 5A, District 8 now includes Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, and Southwestern.
Listed below are the respective districts and classes for the 2023, and 2024 seasons.
Class 1A
1- Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville
2- Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day
3- Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic
4- Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County
5- Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre
6- Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland
* 7- Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg
* 8- Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville
* – The fifth place team in District 7 will become the fourth place team in District 8 for the purpose of playoff cross-bracketing
Class 2A
1- Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray
2- Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central
3- Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County
4- Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois**
5- Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona
6- Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset
7- Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg
8- Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley
**- Not eligible for district postseason competition until at least 2024
Class 3A
1- Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County
2- Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County
3- Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County
4- Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County
5- Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County
6- Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter
7- Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County
8- Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Morgan County, Powell County
Class 4A
1- Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East
2- Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson
3- DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western
4- Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills
5- Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County
6- Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County
7- Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County
8- Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County
Class 5A
1- Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro
2- Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren
3- Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois
4- Bullitt Central, Grayson County, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca
5- Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County
6- Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott
7- East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine
8- Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern
Class 6A
1- Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County
2- Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central
3- DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier
4- Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern
5- Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)
6- Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton
7- Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek
8- Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central
For 2023, Districts 4 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
For 2023, Districts 3 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
For 2024, Districts 3 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
For 2024, Districts 4 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs
Withdrawn from district – Jackson County, Phelps
