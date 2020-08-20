In a Special Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting, the state athletic board voted to start the Kentucky high school football season on Friday, Sept. 11, and start soccer, volleyball, and cross country on Monday, Sept. 7. Fall sports practices will start on Monday, Aug. 24.
The 18-member statewide high school athletic voted 16-2 in favor of starting fall sports at the same time originally slated from their last Board of Control meeting back on July 28.
There were three football start date options for Thursday's KHSAA special called meeting. There was no option listed for football starting in the spring.
Jerry Wyman and Marlon Miller - both from Louisville - made a motion for Board to consider Option 2, which would delay the start of competition to end
of September. The Option 2 motion failed by a vote of 15-3.
There was also some support for Option 3, which would allow cross country and field hockey to get going with practice next week and "high-contact" sports of football, soccer, and volleyball to start the week of Sept. 28.
The Option 3 motion failed by a vote of 13-5.
The KHSAA Board of Control YouTube meeting was viewed by over 9,100 digital onlookers.
The KHSAA Thursday's vote on fall sports start date still has to be approved by the state health department and the governor's office.
