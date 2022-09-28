London native Caleb Kirby is among the newest Cumberlands alumni to be inducted into the university’s Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, as recently announced by the Department of Athletics in conjunction with the Alumni Association.
Kirby is arguably one of the most decorated men’s archers to ever come through the Patriots archery program. A 15-time national podium finisher, Kirby tallied 11 national titles, four national runner-up finishes, and a pair of bronze medals. Kirby notched three individual national titles, which is tied for the most in program history, while his five individual podium finishes rank second most in the program. Kirby, who competed in the bowhunter division, was the first Patriot archer to win an individual 3D national title and the first to successfully defend that title in 2014 and 2015. He captured his third gold medal at the 2016 Outdoor National Championships. Kirby added a pair of individual national runner-up finishes during the 2014 and 2016 indoor championship. In addition to his individual success, Kirby was key for the Patriots in team round, recording six gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals. During his junior and senior seasons, Kirby went a perfect 6-6 in national titles as part of team rounds. He still holds five scores that rank in the top five in program history. Kirby graduated from Cumberlands in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and later completed his Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Coaching at Cumberlands.
Kirby is in his fifth season at the University of the Cumberlands as the Assistant Coach for the UC Archery Team. Caleb completed his USA Archery NTS Level 4 in 2021 and is a member of the Kentucky S3DA Board of Directors.
The alumni athletes will be officially inducted at a ceremony held on Cumberlands’ Williamsburg campus at the university’s annual Homecoming weekend. The ceremony will be held in the Kohn Theatre inside the Grace Crum Rollins Center on Friday, September 30, beginning at 6 p.m. To register for Homecoming or for more details about the many events happening during Homecoming weekend, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/alumni/homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.