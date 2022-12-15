LONDON — Steve Warren’s Knox Central Lady Panthers improved to a perfect 5-0 after rallying from behind with a 55-53 win over South Laurel.
The two-point victory snapped Knox Central’s four-game losing skid to the Lady Cardinals (4-3), and its only the Lady Panthers’ second win over South Laurel in 16 games since 1998.
Knox Central sophomore Halle Collins continued her impressive play despite eventually fouling out.
Collins scored 20 points while finishing with seven rebounds, and five assists. Timberly Frederick added 10 points while McKenzie Hensley also scored 10 points.
Emily Mills came up clutch in the fourth quarter, scoring all seven of her points during the period.
Reagan Jones, and Hannah Melton each scored four points apiece.
Skeeter Mabe joined Emily Cox (12 points) in double figures for South Laurel, leading the Lady Cardinals with 14 points. Kenlea Murray added eight points while hitting two 3-pointers, and Jaylen Smith added seven points. Shelbie Mills finished with six points.
“Very disappointed tonight,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “After two really good wins last week we just decided to get out worked. Credit Knox, they played harder than we did. Plus you can’t go 12-of-24 from the line and expect to beat good teams. Once again, hopefully we learned a lesson and we learn from it if not there will be alot more of these.”
South Laurel led, 22-16, at the end of the first quarter behind four 3-pointers while Murray, and Cox each had six points apiece.
The Lady Cardinals’ lead grew to 36-29 at halftime, as Cox, and Maci Messer each had four points apiece.
South Laurel’s lead grew to 45-37 heading into the fourth quarter but the Lady Cardinals were outscored 18-8 during the final eight minutes.
Souder’s squad was 6-of-11 down the stretch from the free-throw line while Knox Central hit 6-of-10 free throw attempts.
South Laurel will be back in action next week when the Lady Cardinals will travel to Florida to participate in the KSA Events Holiday Classic Lady Invitational of the South.
Knox Central will travel to play Dunbar on Saturday.
