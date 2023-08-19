LONDON — The South Laurel girls golf team looks to be even stronger this upcoming season with a talented group of players returning.
Coach Steve King is excited for the season to begin, and believes the Lady Cardinals have the potential to make some noise.
Although the team lost Emily Cox to graduation last year, King is confident in the abilities of the players who will be returning.
Leading the pack is freshman Alyssa Siler, who was the team’s top performer last year.
“Alyssa led our team in scoring last year and was one of three of our players to qualify for the state tournament,” King said. “Alyssa worked hard in the offseason to improve her game and I’m excited to see what she can do this season. I fully expect Alyssa to advance to the state tournament again this year.”
Sophey Smith has been with the team for six seasons as she returns for her senior year.
“Sophey arrived as a beginner and will leave as a solid player,” King said. “She’s improved each season and with the work she did in the offseason. I expect this to be her best year yet.”
Senior Kaylee King also returns to the mix.
“Kaylee has steadily improved and she should have a good season,” King said.
King also welcomes new talent this year with freshmen Lilly Barton, Lindsey House, and seventh-grader Madison Stephens on the team.
“Lilly is an athlete that picks things up quickly, and in the months that she’s been playing golf, she’s made phenomenal progress,” King said. “
Being young, both girls (House and Stephens,) they both have time to learn to play if they’ll put in the work.”
South Laurel will participate in at least six tournaments, the most of any of King’s girls teams in the past, along with several matches.
