CORBIN — The South Laurel Lady Cardinal tennis team went up against defending regional champion Corbin on Thursday, and dropped a 9-0 match.
Corbin 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. C. Durham (SL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Olivia McArthur (C) def. M. Finley (SL), 8-1
No. 3 Allison Lundy (C) def. T. Bowling (SL), 8-1
No. 4 Lacey Martin (C) def. C. Miller (SL), 8-2
No. 5 Caiden Walden (C) def. I. Mills (SL), 8-0
No. 6 Candace Keith (C) def. E. Singleton (SL), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Finley/Bowling (SL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Lundy/McArthur (C) def. Durham/Miller (SL), 8-0
No. 3 Keith/Mary McVey (C) def. R. Allen/B. Clontz (SL), 8-0
