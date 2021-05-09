LOUISVILLE — South Laurel’s boys and girls track teams participated in this past weekend’s Eastern Relays with both teams turning in solid results.
The Lady Cardinals, led by Phoebe McCowan’s first-place finish in the 800 Meter Run, and second-place effort in the One Mile Run, turned in a fourth-place effort out of 29 teams after finishing with 43 points. South Laurel’s 4x200, and 4x400 Meter Relay teams also played a big part in the Lady Cardinals’ success, with two third-place finishes.
The Cardinals placed 27th overall with four points. They were led by identical seventh-place efforts by the 4x400 Meter Relay Team and 4x800 Meter Relay Team.
Eastern Relays 2021
Individual Results
Girls 800 Meter Run
1st — Phoebe McCowan 2:09.61
Girls One Mile Run
2nd — Phoebe McCowan 5:01.69
Girls 400 Meter Dash
16th — Autumn Bales 1:07.39
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
3rd — Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Kyla Hueser, Gracie Hoskins 1:55.61
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
3rd — Gracie Hoskins, Lindsay Cox, Autumn Bales, Phoebe McCowan 4:13.62
Boys 800 Meter Run
15th — Will Stanko 2:05.60
26th — Jacob Tapscott 2:08.87
Boys One Mile Run
15th — Will Stanko 4:42.28
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
7th — Will McCowan, Chris Greer, Cody Blevins, Jacob Tapscott 3:40.99
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
7th — Jacob Tapscott, Will Stanko, Josh Fee, Will McCowan 8:44.70
Eastern Relays 2021
Girls Team Results
1. Oldham County 113.50, 2. DuPont Manual 95, 3. Male 72, 4. South Laurel 43, 5. Marshall County 39, 6. North Oldham 37, 7. Ryle 34, 8. Christian Academy 30.50, 9. Eastern 29, 10. Morgan County 20, 11. Charlestown 18, 12. Madison Central 17, 12. Louisville Collegiate 17, 14. Garrard County 16, 14. Western Hills 16, 16. Louisville Ballard 15, 17. Bluegrass United Home School 11, 18. Presentation 10, 18. Lexington Lafayette 10, 20. Boyle County 9, 20. St. George's Independent 9, 22. Assumption 8, 22. Harpeth Hall 8, 24. Fern Creek 7, 25. Ursuline Academy 5, 25. The Academy at Shawnee 5, 27. Fort Knox 3 28) South Oldham 2, 29. Henry Clay 1.
Boys Team Results
1. Male 112, 2. St. Xavier (Louisville) 93.50, 4. St. Xavier 65, 4. Marshall County 46, 5. DuPont Manual 43, 6. Madison Central 40, 7. Oldham County 37, 8. Fern Creek 29, 9. North Oldham 25, 10. Louisville Ballard 24, 11. Ryle 23, 12. Scott County 18, 13. Eastern 17, 14. Fort Knox 15, 15. Simon Kenton 12, 15. Muhlenberg County 12, 17. Madisonville-North Hopkins 10, 17. Southridge High School 10, 17. Boyle County 10, 20. Bullitt Central 9, 21. Garrard County 8, 21. Walden 8, 21. South Oldham 8, 24. Western Hills 7, 25. Anderson County 6, 26. Louisville Collegiate 5.50, 27. Trinity (Louisville) 4, 27. South Laurel 4, 29.Christian Academy 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.