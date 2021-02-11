CORBIN — After starting the season with a 1-5 mark, many prognosticators were quick to write off the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.
But the defending 13th Region champions served notice Thursday the road to winning the region title still goes through South Laurel.
Chris Souder’s squad was able to avenge an earlier 65-54 loss to Corbin by handing the Lady Redhounds a 65-48 defeat on Thursday.
The win marked the Lady Cardinals fifth in six games as South Laurel is now 6-6 on the season while Corbin falls to 7-5 after starting the season off with four consecutive wins.
Rachel Presley led South Laurel with 22 points while Raegan Jones recorded a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Bree Howard scored 14 points and Kylie Clem finished with 10. Shelby Stewart led Corbin with 24 points while Kallie Housley added 12 points.
“It felt good to get a good team win,” Souder said. “We had a team meeting today before we left and they really responded. Give Corbin credit, they kept coming at us, but our girls kept responding. We had four players in double figures and that is what we need. Reagan Jones showed what she is really capable of, scoring 17 points and getting 13 rebounds. Rachel had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Kylie and Bree also finished in double figures. I’m really proud of our kids tonight.”
The Lady Cardinals took charge in the first quarter by taking a 21-9 lead. Howard, Jones, and Clem each hit a 3-pointer apiece during the period while Presley dominated in the paint with eight points.
Shelby Stewart caught the hot-hand for Corbin in the second quarter and was able to help her team cut its deficit to 29-26 at halftime. She scored 10 points in the second quarter while Housley hit a 3-pointer allowing the Lady Redhounds to outscore South Laurel, 17-8.
The Lady Cardinals recovered during the third quarter, outscoring Corbin, 16-7, while building a 45-33 advantage. Presley scored six points during the period while Howard knocked down two 3-pointers to give their team a 12-point advantage.
South Laurel out the game away in the fourth quarter behind a 10-point scoring effort from Jones. Howard added five points while the Lady Cardinals hit 7-of-8 shot attempts from the free-throw line to secure the win.
South Laurel 65, Corbin 48
South Laurel 21 8 16 20 65
Corbin 9 17 7 15 48
South Laurel (65) — Presley 22, Jones 17, Howard 14, Clem 10, E. Cox 2.
Corbin (48) — S. Stewart 24, Housley 12, B. Stewart 2, Stidham 2, Faulkner 4, Angel 2, Thomas 2.
