CORBIN — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals lived up to their preseason expectations and captured their first 13th Region Girls Tournament championship since 2008 by defeating crosstown rival North Laurel, 78-67.
The game lived up to its hype before seeing South Laurel pull away midway through the second half. Senior Ally Collett scored a game-high 26 points while being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Amerah Steele added 22 points while Sydnie Hall and Rachel Presley each scored 12 points apiece.
Halle Collins led North Laurel with 19 points and eight rebounds while Hailee Valentine finished with 15 points and Emily Sizemore scored 12 points.
Run and gun were the themes for the first quarter with the two teams combining to score 40 points.
South Laurel was able to hit three 3-pointers with Hall leading the way with eight points while Collett added seven points to give their team a 21-19 edge going into the second quarter.
North Laurel’s Gray and Sizemore each scored six points apiece while Collins added four points.
The Lady Cardinals were able to put some distance between themselves and North Laurel during the first six minutes of the second quarter.
Steele scored four straight points to open up the period to give her team a 25-21 edge at the 6:31 mark while Collett got the hot hand by connecting with two consecutive old-fashioned three-point plays to push South Laurel’s advantage to 36-27 with 3:09 remaining.
The Lady Jaguars were able to close out the half an 8-2 run while cutting their deficit to three points (38-35) at halftime.
Collett led South Laurel with 13 first-half points while Hall added 10 points. Collins’ 10-point effort led North Laurel while Sizemore followed with eight points.
The Lady Cardinals connected on 15-of-28 shot attempts in the first half, including a 4-of-13 effort from 3-point range while the Lady Jaguars were 16-of-40 from the floor and 2-of-8 from behind the arc. North Laurel outrebounded South Laurel, 20-12.
South Laurel opened the third quarter with a 13-4 run behind the play of Steele and Clara Collins.
Steele’s 3-pointer at the 4:54 mark gave her team a 49-44 advantage while Collins connected with a 3-pointer and a layup to increase the Lady Cardinals’ advantage to 57-47 going into the fourth quarter.
Baskets by Presley, Collett, and Steele to begin the fourth quarter triggered a 12-4 run that allowed the Lady Cardinals to wrap-up the regional championship.
A complete story will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Sentinel-Echo.
