LONDON — An eight-run first inning turned out to be all Corbin needed during its 9-4 win over South Laurel on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals put up a fight, though, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, and cutting their deficit to 9-4, but in the end came up short.
The win improved Corbin, who has won 11 in a row, to 14-4 overall, and 4-0 against 50th District opponents. The Lady Redhounds will have the opportunity to pick up the district’s top seed this week if they can secure a win against either Whitley County or Williamsburg.
“Winning against South is always a great win,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Coach Mink’s gals are always ready to play and bring their ’A’ Game. District play in our district is always a huge game.
“My ladies knew what was on the line tonight and they came out firing,” she added. “We put up nine runs, had 12 hits, but still left some runners on a few times but were ready to get the next base and score when we were on the bags.”
Danni Foley got the win for Corbin, pitching a complete game while allowing eight hits, four earned runs, and striking out eight batters.
Kallie Housley and Raegan Walker led the way at the plate for the Lady Redhounds, collecting three hits, two RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Alayna Reynolds had two hits and one run scored while Morgan Hicks finished with an RBI, one hit, and one run scored.
Raegan Hinkle had a hit and a run scored while Bailey Stewart and Anela Sanders each finished with a hit apiece. Abi Beller scored twice.
“Kallie Housley, Raegan Walker, and Alayna Reynolds each collected multiple hits with Housley and Walker collecting multiple RBI,” Stidham said. “My ladies had great patience at the plate looking to hit strikes with seven walks on the night and we capitalized many times when that happened. My ladies also made some amazing defensive plays.
“Bailey Stewart was always a step ahead making some unbelievable plays, Hicks and Beller were willing to run into the fence after balls, along with the rest of my defense just ready to make plays,” she added. “Danni Foley was awesome on the mound striking out eight, and honestly it looked like possibly four more batters, but we will take the eight, but those close ones sure can change dynamics, but she never wavered.
“As a pitcher it’s a game of adversity and overcoming it shows great growth and character on the mound and she sure did that,” Stidham continued. “Backed by Anela Sanders behind the plate, whom I give big props to, if you’ve never caught you have no idea the pressure that comes with the position. She has to be the right hand so to say of her pitchers, all so different, but just sophomores both Danni and Anela sure do work out there and to beat great teams, you have to have that connection. Super proud of my girls they are such a hardworking group, they want it for each other. So glad to get this District win, and now we set our sights on Whitley County tomorrow. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Addison Baker led South Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort, which included a home run while driving in a run, and scoring twice. Emmie Rice had a home run, two RBI, and a run scored while Morgan Jackson had a run-scoring hit. Skye Lawson finished with a hit, and a run scored while Madison Worley, and Aubree Laster each had a hit apiece.
Worley took the loss, lasting 1/3 of an inning while allowing three hits, and five earned runs. Kenzie Williams pitched 6 2/3 of an inning, allowing seven hits, and no earned runs while striking out seven batters.
“We dug a hole early and it was too big to dig out of,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “After a big deficit we still fought back but it wasn’t enough.
“There’s room for improvement in all aspects of the game,” she added. “We will definitely need to improve defensively as well as cut down on our mental mistakes. We hit the ball a little better tonight but we are still not playing to our full capacity yet.”
The loss dropped South Laurel to 9-8 overall, and 2-2 against 50th District foes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.