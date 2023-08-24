CORBIN — Shelley Nunley’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals hooked up in a five-set thriller with Cumberland Homeschools Athletic Teams (CHAT) on Thursday before falling, 3-2.
“We always know going into games with CHAT that we’re going to be facing some really smart players with a fair amount of strong hitters and good servers, so we showed up knowing they weren’t going to hand us anything,” Nunley said. “Our girls showed a lot of really good fight and at the end of the day, I’m proud of what we produced, but we see some areas where we really need to improve to start getting more wins.
“Of course, pushing through five sets and ending in a loss is really tough,” she added. “Those are the ones where you are just so hungry for every point, but we let some of that hunger turn into frustration when we missed a few. Overall though, I saw a lot of things I liked, so we’re going to work on capitalizing on our strengths and push them into our first district match of the season next week with Corbin.”
The game was a back and forth affair with CHAT winning the first set, 25-17, before the Lady Cardinals (4-6) tied things at one apiece with a 25-23 win in the second set.
CHAT won the third set, 25-19, before South Laurel reeled off a 25-13 win in the fourth set. CHAT wrapped up the win with a 15-9 win in the fifth set.
