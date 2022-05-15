LONDON — South Laurel received some much-needed momentum heading into postseason play, and the Lady Cardinals got it by the way of an 8-4 win over Garrard County.
Carly Mink’s squad will enter the 50th District Tournament with a three-game win streak which includes winning five of their last six games after sliding past the Lady Lions by four runs.
Katie Jervis turned in another impressive pitching effort by tossing a complete game while allowing only five hits, and no earned runs. Makayla Blair led South Laurel with two hits while Jervis helped her cause with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Brooklyne Allen had a hit, and two RBI while Addison Baker, and Madison Worley both finished with an RBI apiece. Aubree Lester had a hit, and two runs scored while Bailey Frazier finished with a hit, and a run scored. Hannah Carnes also had a hit in the win.
